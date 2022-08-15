Animal activists are protesting at a quarry in Ancaster this morning.

The protestors are at the entrance to the Goldholme Quarry this morning (Monday, August 15) to protest against fur farming.

Phil Kerry, managing director of Goldholme Stone, is owner of T&S Nurseries, which is a network of farms that breed rabbits for their fur.

Lincolnshire Police are in attendance at the quarry.

Protesters at the Goldholme Quarry in Ancaster.Credit: RSM Photography (58637435)

A spokesperson from the police said: "We are on scene at Goldholme Stone quarry in Sleaford Road, Ancaster following reports of a protest by animal rights activists.

"The protesters are reported to have arrived at the location at 4.35am this morning, and are currently behaving in a peaceful manner.

"We have a positive obligation to facilitate peaceful protest and officers will remain on the scene until the protest has concluded."

Police are the protest at the Goldholme Quarry in Ancaster. Credit: RSM Photography (58637440)

Protesters at the Goldholme Quarry in Ancaster. Credit: RSM Photography (58637372)

Mr Kerry has been approached for comment.