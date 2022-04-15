An animal charity is highlighting the neglect faced by Britain's third most popular pet.

Although Easter is a time associated with fluffy happy bunnies, the RSPCA has witnessed an increase in abandoned pets.

Last year the charity took in 859 rabbits - an increase of 28 per cent from the previous year.

The RSPCA is warning people to think carefully before buying a rabbit

Lincolnshire was ranked 10th in the country with 67 animals being taken in.

The charity's rabbit welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “This Easter it’s really important for us to highlight that rabbits are one of the most neglected pets in Britain.

“We really need to end the misconception that they are ideal starter pets and are somehow easier than cats and dogs.

Rabbits can live for up to 12 years

“They need so much more than just a hutch at the end of the garden and are very complex animals with needs for company, stimulation and exercise."

Dr Tyson added: “When rabbits are bought on impulse - maybe as an Easter gift - an owner may not realise how complex they are to care for and what a commitment caring for rabbits can be.

“For anyone who has done their research and is certain they can provide the time, space, money and care it takes to look after a pair of rabbits then please consider adopting two of the many rescue rabbits in need of a home instead of buying them.”