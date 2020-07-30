Home   News   Article

Grantham animal lover surprised with miniature pony on 100th birthday

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 16:30, 30 July 2020

A lady who turned 100 on Friday celebrated her special day with a rather special friend.

Mary Hay, known to many as Babette, received a wonderful surprise on her 100th birthday, as a miniature pony joined the family and friends who visited her at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home in Grantham.

Described by her godson, Martin Appleby, as someone who has “always been animal mad more than people mad”, Babette enjoyed her surprise.

