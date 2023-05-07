Fears that an annex could be rented out by noisy Airbnb customers sparked a debate.

Andrew Etherington, owner of Linden House in Bulby near Irnham, applied to South Kesteven District Council to build an annex in the corner of his garden.

For an application of this size the outcome would usually be decided by officers but following a string of objections it was referred to the council’s planning committee.

Linden House. Photo: Google

Linden House, a four bedroom property with a hot tub, is regularly let on Airbnb for the cost of about £400 a night, with additional service and cleaning fees.

On the booking website the owners ask customers to be inside by 11pm and note that the home is situated in a ‘quiet village’.

There were also complaints about the garage being used as a workshop, which Mr Etherington said he stopped doing after being notified of them by the council.

The parish council lodged an objection as they believed the annex would become a separate home and be let on Airbnb ‘resulting in even more vehicles and larger gatherings of people’.

At the planning committee meeting on Thursday last week Jenny Crow, clerk of Irnham Parish Council said: “[The Airbnb] has had a considerable impact on the health and wellbeing of residents, particularly the immediate neighbours.”

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Etherington explained that the annex would be for his daughter, who is severely visually impaired, to allow her freedom while being near her parents.

He said that he understood the concerns but reassured them its purpose wouldn’t be to rent it out.

Coun Phil Dilks (Alliance SK - Deeping St James) said he had ‘enormous sympathy’ for the neighbours.

“I’m very against what’s proposed but we can’t do anything about it,” he said.

“I think the legislation needs to catch up pretty quickly with the reality of Airbnb.”

While many of the councillors were against its approval, they reluctantly gave the go-ahead as there were no grounds to refuse it on.