An annual charity bike ride will be celebrating the county’s RAF heritage this year.

The annual JETRide challenge, organised by youth charity the Jon Egging Trust, will take place on Sunday, September 24, starting from RAF College Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

The 60 and 100 mile routes will go past Lincolnshire’s eleven most poignant heritage sites.

The Jon Egging Trust's JETRide challenge 2023 will be going past Lincolnshire's RAF heritage sites. Photo: Jon Egging Trust

Dunc Mason, event organiser, said: “JETRide is a fantastic event with a great atmosphere which has raised over £40k since its inception.

“This year, we want to take JETRide to the next level, offering a unique perspective of Lincolnshire’s rich military history, whilst attracting even more riders and raising even more vital funds to help young people who need JET’s support across the UK.”

The bike ride will pass sites including Harmston Hall, which served as a hospital in the Second World War.

It will also go past RAF Wellingore, where John Gillespie Magee took his final fateful flight in 1941 shortly after penning his famous sonnet, High Flight, and RAF Swinderby, which became the home of the newly-formed Polish Air Force in 1940.

At each shop, riders will hear stories of courage and adversity and also be given the opportunity to learn more about the region’s rich military history.

With the ride, the trust will be raising money to support disadvantaged and under-confident students who take in the trust’s three year Blue Skies programme.

The Blue Skies programme is an intensive and targeted programme aimed at 11 years or older who are underachieving at school.

Dr Emma Egging, CEO and founder of the trust, said: “From our founding story in 2011, to our current Blue Skies programmes which are often led by inspiring military volunteers, the RAF sits at the heart of the Jon Egging Trust.

“Our JETRiders often have a strong connection to the RAF too; many are serving members, veterans, or part of the wider RAF family, and we’re pleased to celebrate this connection.

“Just as our war heroes brought hope for the future, so money raised from JETRide 2023 will help support young people from across the UK towards their own brighter futures.”

For more information on JETRide 2023, go to joneggingtrust.org.uk/JETRide/.

The trust set it up in memory of her late husband, Red Arrows pilot Flt Lt Jon Egging.