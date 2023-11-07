An annual bonfire display took place at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Fire Aid’s annual firework and bonfire display took place on Saturday (November 4) at Belton Lane, in Great Gonerby.

Mick Eldred and Steve Meadows, of the Lincolnshire Fire Aid, said: “We would like to thank all the public who turned out on Saturday to attend and support our annual bonfire and firework display.

The bonfire at Belton Lane, in Great Gonerby.

Crowds watch on as the display takes place.

“With the weather being atrocious and the field being wet, we weren’t sure how many would venture out of their warm cosy homes.

“Bearing in mind the weather we had to make some last-minute changes to make the event safe.

The wet weather didn't stop crowds gathering to watch the display.

The bonfire display at the 2023 event.

“This and a few of the public going into out of bounds areas caused a delay in lighting the fire and setting off the fireworks.

“We also need to thank landowners Tony and Jenny Critchley, the stall holders and local business’s that supported the event, and of course all the helpers that help with setting up and clearing the site after the event.

Crowds watch on as the fire burns.

Lincolnshire Fire Aid held its annual display at Belton Lane, in Great Gonerby.

People watch on as the bonfire burns.

