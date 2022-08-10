An annual craft show will be held at the Barkston and Syston Village Hall.

The Barkston, Syston, Belton Honington and Carlton Scroop Annual Produce and Craft Show will be held at the village hall on Saturday, August 27.

At the show, there will be a raffle, an auction of the produce and refreshments available throughout the day.

A Google Street View of the Barkston and Syston Village Hall. (58528761)

The show will be open to the public from 2.45pm and a presentation of the raffle prizes will be presented at 4.15pm.

Entry to the show will be by any donation you wish to make.