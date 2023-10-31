An annual fireworks and bonfire display is due to go ahead at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Fire Aid will be holding its annual display at Belton Lane, in Great Gonerby on Saturday, November 4.

On the website, a spokesperson for the Lincolnshire Fire Aid said: “Thankfully we are back this year with our usual super event.

The fireworks at Lincolnshire Fire Aid's 2022 display.

“The main purpose of our event is to provide an organised event with a bonfire and brilliant firework display and everyone attending can be safe.”

Gates open at 5.30pm, with the bonfire being lit at 7pm and the fireworks display will begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the gate for £5.

Children under seven years old get in for free.