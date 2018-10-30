Annual harvest supper 'keeps tradition going' in Barkston and Syston

Local councillors joined committee members and guests at the annual Barkston & Syston village hall harvest supper.

Approximately 50 guests were invited to tuck into a sit down meal and enter into a raffle draw at the event on Saturday, October 13.

They were joined by the local vicar, councillors Ian Selby and Ray and Linda Wootten as well as Grantham rock legend Terry Carey, who sang throughout the evening.

The event raised £289 which will be put towards supporting the church and village hall.

Committee member Rachel Metcalf said: “The harvest supper has been a tradition for over 100 years and we look forward to keeping it going.

“Many people in the community get involved, including ladies making apple pies and the farmer supplying us with potatoes.”

Counc Selby added: “The organisers put in a lot of effort. The food was excellent ans the entertainment superb. Thank you for a thoroughly enjoyable evening.”