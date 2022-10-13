The annual Marston Pumpkin Competition returns this weekend - and hopes are high that entries could match the top record of 23 stone!

This year will be the 25th annual competition, and it will be held at The Thorold, the village's community-owned hub, on Saturday.

Jo-anne Wilson, a member of the village's Pumpkin Club, said: "It's all about the pumpkins.

Last year (2021) at the Marston Pumpkin Competition. (59942437)

"In past years we have had evening events but this has been curtailed by Covid. We plan to build the event for next year, with a start of growing season event again to be held at The Thorold.

"We will serve complimentary squash soup and the pub is open for food and drinks.

"There is plenty of vegetable growing related conversation and good company, as well as the display of pumpkins.

Pumpkins galore! (59942421)

"We would love to see young and old not only coming to see and chat about pumpkin growing, but visit out beautiful community pub."

The weigh-in will begin at noon and prizes will be given out at 2pm.

There are five classes in the competition which include:

The heaviest

The best matching pair

The best decorated (junior)

The best carved (adult)

The record for the heaviest pumpkin to date is 23 stone, grown by Gareth Williams in 2012 and equalled by Mike Barratt-Millns in 2014.

Jo-anne added: "We had record plant and seed sales this year and the weather has been good for growing, so expectations are high for some club records."