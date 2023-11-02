An annual sleepout that raises money for homeless people is to return for its fourth year.

The Grantham Ark sleepout returns on Friday, December 8 and is hosted by Grantham House, in Castlegate.

The sleepout, organised by St Wulfram’s Church, normally attracts around 30 people who sleep out overnight, however this year they would like to see over 50 people take part.

The Grantham ARK Sleepout in 2022.

It aims to raise awareness of homelessness and raise money for Grantham Ark to set up an emergency night shelter for homeless people in Grantham.

Ian Stewart, Grantham Ark’s new support worker, said: “The more people we can have sleeping out and getting sponsored the bigger the difference we can make to vulnerable people in Grantham.”

Ian Stewart at the Grantham ARK sleepout in 2022.

Local employers, voluntary groups, scouts, guides, schools and colleges are also being encouraged to bring a group to take part.

For those taking part, the essentials needed include a sleeping bag, blanket and lots of layers including a hat, scarf, gloves and waterproofs.

A groundsheet or camping mat is also recommended, as well as snacks, a torch and bin bags.

Participants are asked not to bring alcohol, tents, footballs or dogs.

For more details go to www.granthamark.com or https://forms.churchdesk.com/f/HRNvyHugb4.

Donations can also be made to https://justgiving.com/granthamark.

The event starts at 9pm and ends at 7am the next morning.