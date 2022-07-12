The annual summer fayre at Kirkby Underwood is returning on Saturday July 16.

The fayre will be held at Kikby Underwood's Manor House Field from 12pm until 4pm on July 16.

Katherine Hudson, chairman of the organising committee, said: "We have a very full programme to run during the afternoon and any offers of help or donations to the Grand Draw, Tombola, as well as cakes for the Cake Stall and Plants for Plant Stalls would be greatly received.

The Kirkby Underwood Summer Fayre returns on Saturday July 16. (57855340)

"This year the Summer Fayre will use all of the field, so make sure you walk up and see what is going on."

The attractions at this years fayre will include a dog scurry, a dog show, tombola, mini golf, ski ball, whack-a-rat, and much more activities on display.

There will also be refreshments and afternoon teas, as well as a barbecue, fruit stalls and a fully licensed bar.

A highlight of the day will be a flypast by BBMF Spitfire at 12.51pm, so visitors are encouraged to get there as early as they can so they don't miss it.

There will also be displays of various tractors – vintage and modern – as well as motorcycles and some novel cars on display.

All of the proceeds made at the fayre will be shared equally between the village church and the village hall.