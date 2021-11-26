After a year away due to Covid, a beloved Christmas toy run is returning to the area.

All motorcyclists and scooters are welcome to take part, and asked to bring a toy that is new, or nearly new, along with them.

The 31st Bottesford Toy Run will be taking place this Sunday (November 28th), starting at The Rutland Arms at 11am.

Bikers Toy Run 2019. (22479473)

The first stop will be at the Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham, followed by the Birch Wood School in Melton Mowbray.

Fancy dress is optional for those taking part in the event.

For more details contact John Bartlett at 01780762531.