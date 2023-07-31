An annual village scarecrow festival returns later this month.

The Barrowby Scarecrow Festival returns on the bank holiday weekend, on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27.

There will be local stalls on the village green on both days, as well as a lot more on the Sunday.

Paula Hayes at the Barrowby Scarecrow Festival in 2022.

Brian Inglis, chair of the scarecrow event organising group, said: “On the Sunday, we have got a bar and more food stalls, so there’s a bit more happening.

“We’re hoping for 30 scarecrows around the village, where people will actually see the village.

“It should be good.”

Alfie and Isabella Goodrich at the Barrowby Scarecrow Festival in 2022.

Last year, the theme of the event was myths, legends, fables and fantasy.

This year will be the 12th time the festival has taken place.