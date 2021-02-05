A Grantham funeral director is hoping to reach out to an anonymous young couple who paid for his takeaway meal at the weekend.

Neil Mcclory, of The Co-operative Funeralcare Grantham, nipped to McDonald’s on Bridge End Road after a long day at work on Sunday.

But he was left shocked when his bill was picked up by a young couple at the drive-thru.

Grantham McDonald's (44247715)

He said: “It was my day on call and I had to go to work in the afternoon. It was around tea time when I left and so I thought I would drive across the road and grab a McDonald’s.

“I went through the drive-thru. After ordering I went to the pay window and was told that the people in the car infront had paid for my food. I have no idea who they were but I know that they were a young couple in a car with learner plates.”

Neil has vowed to pay the kind gesture forward and hopes the young couple will know how much the gesture meant to him.

He added: “I’m not someone who is usually short for words but they left me totally gobsmacked. Their little act brought genuine joy.

“It was such a random act of kindness and if they do happen to see this message their good deed will be paid forward.

“Times like these can sometimes highlight the good in people and when normality does resume I sincerely hope that the goodness that people found in the rough times, they will keep in the good.”