Anonymous customer splurges on Easter eggs for staff at Grantham supermarket

An anonymous customer bought an Easter egg for each member of staff at Sainsbury’s in Grantham to thank them for their hard work.

Service assistant Toby Steventon was grateful for the gesture.

He said: "He asked the manager how many colleagues we had in store and bought each and everyone of us an Easter egg as a thank you in these trying times. If you see this then thank you sir. It’s been a hard few weeks so it's nice to be thanked. You truly are a gent.”