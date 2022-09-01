More than £6,000 has now been raised to replace the pitch at Grantham Town's football ground.

The South Kesteven Sports Stadium pitch has been infested with chafer grubs, and crows have been digging up the grass to get to the grubs, ruining the turf.

With £20,000 needing to be raised for the work, one anonymous donor has given £3,000 to the online fundraiser set up by the supporters' club.

Work begins on repairing the pitch at Grantham Town's ground. (59043870)

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for people and safer communities at South Kesteven District Council which owns the stadium, said: "The value of all sporting activity cannot be overestimated, and SKDC recognises the impact that a temporary closure – as well as the additional costs to replace the pitch – will have on the football club.

"The Council is actively working with Grantham Town Football Club to find a solution."

Work began to replace the pitch yesterday (August 31).

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser you can do it at www.gofundme.com/f/the-pitch-needs-repairing-quick. So far, more than £6,500 has been raised.

Grantham's game against Worksop Town on Bank Holiday Monday was cancelled due to the state of the pitch.

Any upcoming home games have now been rescheduled to be played away, including the FA Cup game against Rugby Town on Saturday (September 3). This will now be played at Rugby Town's Butlin Road ground.