Anonymous donor pays hospital patient’s £80 taxi fare to Grantham

A pensioner who had to pay an £80 taxi fare to get home from Lincoln Hospital has been given the money by an anonymous donor.

Peter Clawson, 77, of Riverside, Grantham, went into hospital on Christmas Day with a bleeding ear after being transferred by ambulance from Grantham A&E. After six hours at Lincoln he was told there would be no transport home.

An anonymous donor from hospital campaign group Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire has paid the £80 to Mr Clawson after seeing his story in the Grantham Journal. A further £40 was donated by members of the group to pay for a meal after Peter and his wife missed their Christmas dinner. The Eden House Hotel has since donated a meal to the couple with a bottle of wine. The £40 will now pay for taxis to and from the hotel for the couple.

Mr Clawson said: “I am very grateful. It’s not just about the money. It’s the care shown by someone who does not even know me. I am also very grateful to the Eden.”