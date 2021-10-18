Planning permission has been requested for the construction of new dwellings behind a village pub.

The six proposed dwellings would be built on the 0.49 hectares of unused land situated to the rear east of The Royal Oak in Long Bennington.

Of the houses proposed, half would have three bedrooms and the other half would have at least four bedrooms.

Credit: GRK Architecture, drawing of the proposed site plan (52380794)

The buildings would have the same brickwork and roofing tiles as the main pub building, as well as white timber framed windows.

This is not the first time planning permission for dwellings on the site has been applied for, with the first proposal for 15 homes being refused by the South Kesteven District Council.

Following this, separate plans for eight dwellings and then six dwellings with a partial demolition to an existing barn were withdrawn.

If permission is granted, no new public roads or access will be needed to get to the homes.

The proposed development also includes the addition of 16 parking spaces to the site.

While the site is not within a conservation area there are several listed buildings near to the site, including the Grade II listed Jasmine House, Witham Bank and 64 Main Road.