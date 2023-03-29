A Grantham pub hosted a "brilliant" night of Irish, English and Scottish music.

The Lord Harrowby, based in Dudley Road, once again hosted a group of friends who join together to play music from across the British Isles.

Trevor Dunn from Grantham attended the event last night (Tuesday) and described it as "yet another brilliant evening of music".

A group of musicians came together at the Lord Harrowby pub to play music from all over the British Isles. (63263939)

He said: "They played many tunes and sang many songs; all played with skill and enthusiasm and, put simply, just for the love of it.

"They are a loose group of good friends and fine musicians who gather to play for their own entertainment, and welcome the presence of anyone who might take pleasure in listening to their music with a glass in hand.

"The Lord Harrowby are very happy to host them, and lovers of good British folk music in Grantham will hope these events continue well into the future."

A group of musicians came together at the Lord Harrowby pub to play music from all over the British Isles. (63263945)

The next meeting of the musicians at The Lord Harrowby will be on Monday May 22, and thereafter they intend to be there on the fourth Monday of each following month.