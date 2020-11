One more death from Covid-19 has been recorded in the South Kesteven district.

The death was reported by Public Health England last night (Thursday, November 12) and bring the total number in South Kesteven to 60.

The number of cases in South Kesteven also rose by 56 from the previous day to 1792 and the rate for the week is 188.9 cases in 100,000 people.