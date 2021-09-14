Another death from Covid has sadly been recorded in the district.

Figures released by Public Health England yesterday (September 13) show that the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid death in South Kesteven has risen to 284.

This is the fourth covid-related death to be recorded in the district this month after eight people also died during August - a sharp increase after no deaths were recorded in June and July.

Covid-19 stock image

A total of 335 people have tested positive for covid in South Kesteven in the past seven days bringing the total to 12,196 confirmed to have had coronavirus in the district throughout the pandemic.

The district's seven-day infection rate currently stands at 295.3 per every 100,000 people, lower than the national average of 385.9.