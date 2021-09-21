Home   News   Article

Another Covid death recorded in South Kesteven

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:31, 21 September 2021
 | Updated: 17:32, 21 September 2021

Another Covid death has been recorded in South Kesteven, despite the district having a low infection rate compared to the rest of the country.

A total of 397 people have tested positive for Covid in South Kesteven in the past seven days, according to figures released by Public Health England this afternoon.

The district's seven-day infection rate currently stands at 195 per every 100,000 people, lower than the national average of 297.

The interactive covid map showing South Kesteven's dropping infection rate. Credit: Open Parliament / Ordnance Survey / Royal Mail / Public Health England / Crown copyright / Office for National Statistics
Six deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test have been recorded in the district this month. The total now stands at 286.

