Another Covid death recorded in South Kesteven
Published: 17:31, 21 September 2021
| Updated: 17:32, 21 September 2021
Another Covid death has been recorded in South Kesteven, despite the district having a low infection rate compared to the rest of the country.
A total of 397 people have tested positive for Covid in South Kesteven in the past seven days, according to figures released by Public Health England this afternoon.
The district's seven-day infection rate currently stands at 195 per every 100,000 people, lower than the national average of 297.
Six deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test have been recorded in the district this month. The total now stands at 286.