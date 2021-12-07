More news, no ads

Another person has sadly died from Covid-19 in South Kesteven.

Figures released by Public Health England this afternoon (December 7) confirm that another person in the district has died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

The latest fatality brings the number of people who have died throughout the pandemic in South Kesteven to 301.

The district's seven-day infection rate stands above the national average at 518 cases per 100,000 people compared with 479 nationally.

In the past week, 765 people in South Kesteven have tested positive for Covid-19.

This brings the total of cases during the pandemic to 20,783.