Police have reported another crash on the A1.

Following a collision on the A1 southbound at Colsterworth this morning (Tuesday), Lincolnshire Police have received another report of a crash on the A1.

The collision took place on the A1 southbound at the junction of the B6403 High Dyke.

Traffic remains slow on the A1 southbound. (60679731)

Police say that, as of 10am, the southbound road is "completely blocked".

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic remains slow on the A1 southbound between Great Ponton and Colsterworth.