A covid-related death has been recorded in South Kesteven for the second time in a week.

The number of deaths within 28 days of positive test increased from 270 to 271 at the end of last week and figures released by Public Health England show it has today (August 3) gone up to 272.

Throughout the majority of May and June the number of deaths in South Kesteven stood at 267, before increasing to 270 due to some deaths previously reported in England being reallocated to different local authorities. The total deaths for England were unaffected by this change.

The two deaths recorded in the past week are the first in the district since May.