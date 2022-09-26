Home   News   Article

Another 'Dozy Parker' strikes in Grantham

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:29, 26 September 2022
 Published: 12:29, 26 September 2022

Pedestrians are suffering at the hands of pesky ‘Dozy Parkers’ in Grantham, and here is another example.

The snapper of this photograph says this Volkswagen car is often parked across the pavement in Garden Close, Grantham.

She added: "We walk on his grass to stay off the road as we have a young child. [The driver] thinks the pavement is his own private parking space."

A 'Dozy Parker' in Garden Close. (59577216)
  • Join the Journal's campaign to stop inconsiderate parking in the Grantham area. If you see the work of a 'Dozy Parker' take a photo and email it, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
