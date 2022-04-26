Another lorry has burst its tyres on metal bollards next to Asda roundabout.

The incident happened at about 9am this morning at the junction between Sankt Augustin Way and Barrowby Road.

Grantham resident, Howard Bradley, took pictures of the stranded lorry.

The lorry which was stranded this morning. (56297391)

Mr Bradley said: "Almost every week, gridlock hits Grantham due to a lorry collision at this roundabout. Something needs to be done.

"The driver today was on his second day of being trained to drive the vehicle. Maybe the lanes need to be reconfigured or maybe some extra signage is needed to warn lorry drivers about the tight turn.

"Of course the lorries shouldn’t be boarding the pavement, but maybe there’s an opportunity for the council to make a difference here by taking some action and stop Grantham coming to a standstill on such a regular basis.’

The lorry burst its tyres on metal bollards. (56297389)

A number of lorries in recent months have been driven over the bollards, shredding tyres and breaking wheels. This includes an incident just last week.