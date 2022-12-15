Another lorry bursts its tyres on metal bollards at Asda roundabout in Grantham
A lorry has become the latest 'victim' of metal bollards by the Asda roundabout in Grantham.
The vehicle burst its tyres on the bollards on the pavement at the junction of Sankt Augustin Way and Barrowby Road.
The incident happened a little before 3pm today (Thursday). The lorry was parked near the Barrowby Road railway bridge.
The junction is busy but traffic is able to pass the lorry.
A number of lorries have burst their tyres on the bollards. Following a spate of incidents there, Councillor Richard Davies said lorries should not be mounting the pavement.
He said: "These bollards have been in place for many years to stop vehicles mounting the pavement and putting pedestrians in danger."