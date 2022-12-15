A lorry has become the latest 'victim' of metal bollards by the Asda roundabout in Grantham.

The vehicle burst its tyres on the bollards on the pavement at the junction of Sankt Augustin Way and Barrowby Road.

The incident happened a little before 3pm today (Thursday). The lorry was parked near the Barrowby Road railway bridge.

The lorry stranded after hitting the metal bollards. (61359847)

The junction is busy but traffic is able to pass the lorry.

A number of lorries have burst their tyres on the bollards. Following a spate of incidents there, Councillor Richard Davies said lorries should not be mounting the pavement.

The lorry's burst tyres. (61359849)

The lorry ended up parked by the road before Barowby Road railway bridge. (61359853)

The metal bollards by Asda roundabout. (61359851)

He said: "These bollards have been in place for many years to stop vehicles mounting the pavement and putting pedestrians in danger."