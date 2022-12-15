Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Another lorry bursts its tyres on metal bollards at Asda roundabout in Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:43, 15 December 2022
 | Updated: 15:45, 15 December 2022

A lorry has become the latest 'victim' of metal bollards by the Asda roundabout in Grantham.

The vehicle burst its tyres on the bollards on the pavement at the junction of Sankt Augustin Way and Barrowby Road.

The incident happened a little before 3pm today (Thursday). The lorry was parked near the Barrowby Road railway bridge.

The lorry stranded after hitting the metal bollards. (61359847)
The lorry stranded after hitting the metal bollards. (61359847)

The junction is busy but traffic is able to pass the lorry.

A number of lorries have burst their tyres on the bollards. Following a spate of incidents there, Councillor Richard Davies said lorries should not be mounting the pavement.

The lorry's burst tyres. (61359849)
The lorry's burst tyres. (61359849)
The lorry ended up parked by the road before Barowby Road railway bridge. (61359853)
The lorry ended up parked by the road before Barowby Road railway bridge. (61359853)
The metal bollards by Asda roundabout. (61359851)
The metal bollards by Asda roundabout. (61359851)

He said: "These bollards have been in place for many years to stop vehicles mounting the pavement and putting pedestrians in danger."

Accidents Grantham Traffic and Travel Transport Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE