Another lorry bursts tyres on bollards at Asda roundabout, Grantham
Published: 16:29, 20 April 2022
| Updated: 16:30, 20 April 2022
Another lorry has burst its tyres on Grantham's dreaded roundabout.
The bollards at Asda roundabout have claimed many tyres as victims over the last year, with another lorry bursting its tyres today (Wednesday, April 20).
Grantham resident Howard Bradley sent in photos to the Journal showing the Highways Maintenance vehicle parked at the side of the road with burst tyres.
In the past, traffic cones had been placed on top of the metal bollards to prevent lorries from bursting tyres.
When the tyres burst, traffic can build up in the town whilst the vehicles are repaired.