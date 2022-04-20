Another lorry has burst its tyres on Grantham's dreaded roundabout.

The bollards at Asda roundabout have claimed many tyres as victims over the last year, with another lorry bursting its tyres today (Wednesday, April 20).

Grantham resident Howard Bradley sent in photos to the Journal showing the Highways Maintenance vehicle parked at the side of the road with burst tyres.

The lorry parked at the side of the road (56189510)

In the past, traffic cones had been placed on top of the metal bollards to prevent lorries from bursting tyres.

When the tyres burst, traffic can build up in the town whilst the vehicles are repaired.