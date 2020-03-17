Home   News   Article

Carphone Warehouse to close all shops, including Grantham branch, with 2,900 jobs lost

By Grantham Reporter
-
comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 08:14, 17 March 2020
 | Updated: 08:39, 17 March 2020

Carphone Warehouse is to close all 531 of its standalone stores with the loss of 2,900 jobs.

This will include the closure of Grantham's High Street branch. It is thought branches located within Curry's, like that at Dysart Retail Park in Grantham, will remain open.

In a statement, it said the move was due to the change in how customers buy their mobile devices, connectivity and technology.

After the standalone stores are closed on 3 April, the company will focus on selling mobile devices and connectivity through its shops in 305 Currys PCWorld stores and online, the company said.

Group chief executive Alex Baldock said: "Today's tough decision is an essential part of that, the next step in making our UK mobile business a success for customers, colleagues and other shareholders.

More follows.

Get the latest Grantham headlines here.

Read more
BusinessGranthamJobs News

More by this author

Grantham Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE