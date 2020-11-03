Preparations to bring two Grantham schools into a new multi-academy trust are "going well" – and could see yet another name change.

Bluecoat Meres Academy and Bluecoat Meres Primary Academy, which many remember as St Hugh's and Spitalgate Primary, are run by the West Grantham Academy Trust (WGAT), but will become part of the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham Multi Academy Trust (SNMAT).

Last year the Journal reported that the Grantham schools were to cease being part of Nottingham-based Archway Learning Trust by Christmas, after just eight months.

Bluecoat Meres Academy. (34729179)

As part of the transition process, Chris Moodie, CEO of SNMAT, said that question and answer events with parents would normally take place to keep the school communities informed of developments.

However, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, such events have been impossible. So in a letter to parents, and in a joint effort with WGAT, the Nottinghamshire trust is asking the school community to reach out with any questions they might have about the process and also for their thoughts on a potential name change for the schools.

The names proposed are The West Grantham Church of England Secondary Academy and The West Grantham Church of England Primary Academy.

Bluecoat Meres Primary School, image via Google Streetview (35516578)

Chris said: “Because of social distancing guidelines, any drop-in sessions with families have been impossible. So we have asked both school communities to contact us directly with any questions they may have about the ongoing process, and also, to seek their views on the proposed names of the two academies as they become part of SNMAT.”

In the letter sent out this week, parents and carers are asked whether they would like to keep the names Bluecoat Meres Academy and Bluecoat Meres Primary Academy, or to change to The West Grantham Church of England Secondary Academy and The West Grantham Church of England Primary Academy respectively.

Chris added: “We want the school communities to be an integral part in the shaping of their academies going forward. As a trust we are delighted to be able to support both academies to thrive, ensuring that they have access to excellent education opportunities."