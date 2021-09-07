A further death from covid has been recorded in South Kesteven this afternoon (September 7).

It is the second death within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test to be recorded in the district during the past week. The total now stands at 282.

This follows eight deaths being recorded in South Kesteven in the month of August, a sharp increase after no deaths were recorded in June and July.

Covid-19

A number of covid cases in care homes could be the reason for a higher number of deaths in the district, according to a Public Health professional.

The infection rate for the district currently stands at 343, with 467 confirmed cases in the past week.