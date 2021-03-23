Students have been asked to self-isolate after a case of Covid was confirmed at another Grantham school.

Priory Ruskin Academy has confirmed that one of its Year 11 students tested positive for coronavirus and it has taken action as soon as possible, asking some students to self-isolate.

The Priory case follows on from other single cases confirmed at Belton Lane Primary School and Croxton Kerrial Primary School in recent weeks.

A number of pupils at The Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham are self-isolating for 14 days. (42571659)

A spokesperson for the Priory Federation, which runs Priory Academy, said: "Following confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test result for a Year 11 student, the academy took all the appropriate steps advised by Lincolnshire’s health protection team.

"Close contacts, as defined under government guidelines, were notified that a period of self-isolation was necessary, with remote learning to resume for the duration.

"We remain extremely grateful for the understanding and co-operation shown by Ruskin’s parents and carers since the full reopening of the academy earlier this month."