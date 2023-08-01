Two Grantham beekeepers have achieved success at their latest honey show.

Simon Croson and his wife Caroline took part in the Heckington Show at the weekend.

The couple entered over 60 exhibits in the show.

Simon said: “We had another wonderful show getting a gold medal certificate for our stand and we did well on the show bench.

“We won many first prizes between us, but my wife Caroline took the show with most points and best exhibit for her two jars of medium coloured honey.”

Caroline Croson with her awards.

The couple, who are from Colsterworth, are members of the Grantham District Beekeepers.