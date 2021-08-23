A gravity-themed fun activity has returned to a National Trust site near Grantham.

An Anti Gravity Box has arrived at Woolsthorpe Manor, birthplace of Sir Isaac Newton, with organisers hoping that it will inspire creativity and fun.

The box, which allows people to get creative with a variety of gravity-defying poses, was first introduced to the manor at Gravity Fields Festival in 2016 and was “quite a hit”, according to the box’s creative producer Simon Hollingworth.

Simon Hollingworth and Charlotte Beaver pose in the Anti Gravity Box. (50504597)

Simon said: “Georgina and I are absolutely thrilled that the Anti Gravity Box has taken up residence at Woolsthorpe Manor and we are very grateful to the National Trust.

“It’s the perfect place for the box and so far everyone is really enjoying it and getting creative with their photos. We look forward to helping more people turn their worlds upside down in the coming weeks!”

Charlotte Beaver, property operations manager at Woolsthorpe Manor, said: “It is really exciting to be working with Simon and Georgina who have agreed for us to have the Anti-Gravity Box here at Woolsthorpe Manor.

Jesse Wells, 11, holds up Charlotte Beaver (50504572)

“It’s great to see visitors getting creative in the this simple, yet effective, optical illusion.

“What better place for the Anti- Gravity Box to be, than the place Isaac Newton developed his theory of gravity!”

Woolsthorpe Manor is open Thursday to Monday, between 11.00am and 5.00pm, with the Anti Gravity Box costing £2 for individuals, £3 for couples and £5 for families.

You only need to book if you would like to join a guided tour of the manor house. Otherwise the rest of the site is free to explore without booking, including the Anti-Gravity box, although organisers advise people to contact the property first as opening times for the box may vary.

Simon Hollingworth in the Anti Gravity Box. (50504581)

If the box is a success, it could become a semi-permanent fixture at the manor, with Simon hoping to re-design it each year.

Woolsthorpe Manor have also been running a rocket launching competition every Monday and Thursday, and the Colour Wheel family trail which is available every day.

