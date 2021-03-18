A developer intending to partially demolish a Grantham social club and build flats has reduced the number of properties.

Leicester man Rahul Patel submitted a planning application to build 27 studio apartments in October last year, on the site of Westgate Social Club. He has now amended this to 15 studio apartments.

If approved, the single storey part of the former social club would be demolished and the space used to create a “large open amenity space with soft landscaping on the site for residents to enjoy”.

What the development could look like between Westgate and Greyfriars (42560175)

The social club closed in 2016 and has since become the target arsonists several times.

In the application, Mr Patel stated: “The site, unfortunately, in its current vacant state has become a hot spot for crime and anti-social behaviour, with several break-ins and severe vandalism. There is a serious risk of someone causing personal injury and a growing concern of arson, potentially impacting and damaging adjacent business and properties.”

He added: “This redevelopment brings a derelict and crumbling building back into use, rejuvenating a forgotten corner of Grantham. It will reduce the likelihood of anti-social behaviour, vandalism and further damage to property while making the area a safer place to live, work and enjoy.”

The burnt-out former Westgate Social Club following the most recent fire.

The application states that the new development would “provide quality affordable accommodation for young professionals working in Grantham”.

The application will be considered by South Kesteven District Council.