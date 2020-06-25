Plan for 43 apartments in Grantham approved despite neighbours' concerns
Published: 09:34, 25 June 2020
| Updated: 09:40, 25 June 2020
Plans for 43 supported living apartments on a residential road have been given the go-ahead despite objections from neighbours.
The apartments will be built on Gorse Road, on the site of the former Chandos House care home, which was demolished in 2014.
Most members ofthe South Kesteven District Council planning committee were in favour of the plan, but nearby residents have voiced their concerns.
