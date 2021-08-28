The Department of Work and Pensions has apologised to a disabled woman after stopping her benefits, which left her “crippled by anxiety”.

Sophie Pearce, aged 23 from Grantham, was cut off from receiving Personal Independent Payments (PIP) around seven weeks ago after the DWP reassessed her claim and informed her that she was not disabled.

Around three years ago, Sophie began to suffer seizures, sight problems and cardiac hypertension which, in turn, led to anxiety.

Sophie Pearce, aged 23. (50567933)

As a result, she was registered disabled and had since been claiming PIP and Universal Credit.

Over this time, Sophie was receiving help from several consultants, had a loop recorder fitted to monitor her heart and had a prescription for epilepsy medication.

In May 2020, Sophie was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and the council assigned her an occupational therapist.

Sophie said: “I found my own ground floor flat in May this year and moved in, with council approval, hoping to finally begin more independent living.

“I am 23, unable to drive due to seizures and the loss of my peripheral vision due to RA.

“I am in constant pain and have to have adaptations (which will become more numerous as the disease progresses) to my flat.

“My life has been on hold really as I wait for appointments to give me some clarity, and I rely on others to drive me everywhere.

“When I moved into the flat, I was very happy that I could feel more independent and, lifts aside, could manage with the adaptations I had to have some sort of life.”

In June, Sophie contacted the DWP to inform them of her rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis.

Sophie continued: “[The DWP] said they would have to reassess my claim and, after a while, sent me a letter saying they had contacted all my consultants and OT and had immediately stopped my PIP as I was not disabled.

“I was horrified. I’d just signed a year-long rental contract on my flat and relied on this benefit to enable me to pay for everything.

“Over the seven weeks that have gone past, I have been getting steadily more into debt – I can’t pay my utilities and I have about £30 left a month to pay for food.

“While some companies have been understanding, others will soon cut my services and even the helpful ones will be owed a large amount in back bills.”

Sophie explained that she was “crippled with anxiety over this whole situation I am now stuck in, all because the DWP have made a blaze decision.

“A decision which, I find, utterly ridiculous as my health issues are quite apparent and the consultants records have all been provided to the DWP.”

Since speaking to the Journal, the DWP have reconsidered Sophie’s situation and have restored her to the highest rate of PIP.

A DWP spokesperson said: “We have reconsidered Ms Pearce’s claim and have confirmed that she will now receive the highest rate of PIP. Any money owed will be issued immediately.

“We have apologised to Ms Pearce for any distress caused.”