Appeal after Honda moped is stolen in Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:40, 08 April 2022
An appeal has been launched to locate a moped that was stolen from a supermarket car park.

A silver and black Honda SHMode moped, with the reg WN69VPA, was stolen yesterday (Thursday) from Morrisons car park between 12.30 and 3:15pm.

The moped has since been spotted yesterday on London Road at 12.45pm, and a further possible sightings on Springfield Road at 2pm and on the A1 north towards Newark at 5pm.

The silver and black Honda SHMode moped in question. (55969092)
The moped had a black helmet and gloves under the seat, with an orange bike lock.

The resident making the appeal said: "It’s a hire bike so we really need it back!"

If you have any information, the police incident number is 233 of April 7.

