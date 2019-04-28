Appeal after stolen children's theatre van is tracked to Grantham

The public are being asked to keep a lookout for a stolen children's touring van that has been tracked to the Grantham area.

The van belonging to theatre company 'Dear Zoo' was stolen in the early hours of Saturday, April 27 from Peterborough.

It was fitted with a tracking device which has now been tracked to the Grantham area.

The show's producer, Chris Davis, has reported the theft to police and estimates the truck and it's entire contents is worth more than £50,000.

Thousands of children are set to miss out on the show after the company were forced to cancel today's show in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire

and future shows are now in jeopardy.

A spokesperson at the theatre said: "It is with great sadness that we have to report that our truck has been stolen in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, during the early hours of this morning (Saturday 27 April) and contained the entire staging, props and costumes for Dear Zoo Live on Stage!

Mr Davis says that the truck was fitted with a security tracking device which has indicated that it may now be in the Grantham area, in Lincolnshire."

They also appealed for the return of the van on Twitter.

They said: "To whoever stole our van - thousands of children are very upset, they are missing out because of you! Please show some heart and return our van #senditback #findourzoo."

Dear Zoo Live is a theatre adaptation of the classic children's book Dear Zoo written by Rod Campbell.

Anyone with information concerning the stolen truck, whose registration is CA67 NLX, are advised to contact police.