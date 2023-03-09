A friend is asking witnesses to contact the police after woman was injured.

On Tuesday (March 7) at around 10.30am, a woman was hit by a white car after stepping out into the road, while crossing Greyfriars in Grantham near the foodbank.

The woman's arm was injured and she was left badly shaken by the incident.

Greyfriars in Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (62901571)

She had reportedly taken a step onto the road when she was struck by the vehicle, with the driver not stopping to see if she was alright.

A friend of the woman, who did not wish to be named, said: "The vehicle drove off without stopping, but a man in a white van did stop and said he had taken the registration number.

"Unfortunately he did not leave the number with the injured lady nor his details, so if this was you or you witnessed the incident, please can you let the police know so they can find the driver to assist with their enquiries."