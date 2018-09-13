Drug dealer who supplied heroin and crack in Grantham has sentence cut
A teenage drug dealer, caught with a sawn-off shotgun at his home, has had his sentence slashed by a quarter on appeal.
Callum Eason, 19, was linked by DNA to the supply of heroin and crack cocaine to a female drug addict in Grantham.
And a police search later uncovered the lethal firearm at his house, London's Appeal Court heard today.
Eason, of Leybourne Drive, Nottingham, was handed eight years behind bars in December last year.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of a prohibited firearm at Nottingham Crown Court.
But today, Mrs Justice Carr and two other senior judges cut his sentence to six years.
The court heard Eason was linked to drug dealing after an accomplice went on the rampage with a "Rambo-style knife", following a row with a customer.
Eason's DNA was found on a water bottle at the scene of the attack.
When cops searched his home, as well as evidence of drug dealing, they found a shotgun which had its barrel and stock shortened.
"This was possession of a firearm in the context of serious and persistent drug dealing," said Mrs Justice Carr.
But she concluded: "We think eight years was manifestly excessive for a young man of previous good character, playing the role that he did.
"In our view an overall sentence of six years is the appropriate one."
