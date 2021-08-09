Police are appealing for CCTV and dashcam footage to track down a cold-caller who sexually assaulted a woman.

Officers were called to a property on the street in the the Mareham Lane area of Sleaford at around 2.30pm on Friday, August 6 after the man, thought to be in his 50s, inappropriately touched the woman before exposing himself.

Police think people in the town and the surrounding villages of Osbournby and Threekingham could hold clues to identify the man.

He was offering gardening services when the incident took place.

He is described as about five feet, eight inches tall, with dark brown hair. The woman says he was wearing grey/brown trousers and tanned shoes with laces and driving a white flatbed truck.

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to the man involved in the incident and want to hear from anyone who saw him or a vehicle matching the description in the town and surrounding villages, such as Osbournby and Threekingham."

If you have information that could help, contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 quoting incident number 260 of Friday, August 6.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.