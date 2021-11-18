Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Police appeal for information after number plate theft in Allington village near Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 18 November 2021
 | Updated: 10:40, 18 November 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Police area appealing for information after number plates were taken in a village.

Number plates were taken from a vehicle on Gonerby Lane, Allington.

Inspector Gary Stewart said: "If you see anybody working on a car in the hours of darkness please call the police.

Police news (5848307)
Police news (5848307)

"It usually means a crime is being committed.

"We would encourage members of the public to inform us if their number plates are taken.'

"Generally if they are taken they are then used in crime."

Crime Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE