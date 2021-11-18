Police area appealing for information after number plates were taken in a village.

Number plates were taken from a vehicle on Gonerby Lane, Allington.

Inspector Gary Stewart said: "If you see anybody working on a car in the hours of darkness please call the police.

"It usually means a crime is being committed.

"We would encourage members of the public to inform us if their number plates are taken.'

"Generally if they are taken they are then used in crime."