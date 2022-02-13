Police are appealing for help to identify the man in the image following the theft of a mobility scooter in Grantham.

At around 4:40pm on Monday 31 January, a man was seen standing near a grey mobility scooter outside Prime Comfort store at Market Place.

The offender then sat in the vehicle before riding off in the direction of Westgate.

Police are appealing for help with identifying this man. (54857506)

The man is described as a white male of medium build with stubble beard and a moustache.

He was wearing a medium length dark blue checked jacket with the black hood up, light blue denim jeans and white trainers.

If you know who he is or have any other information that can assist with police enquiries, get in touch: