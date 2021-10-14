Group volunteers are appealing for people to knit poppies to help decorate The Friendly Bench in Bottesford to commemorate Remembrance Day.

The Friendly Bench Bottesford community group are inviting the community to knit, crochet or sew a poppy to cover the bench on Granby Drive.

Lyndsey Young, Founder of The Friendly Bench™ is organising the poppy campaign.

She said: "It doesn't matter what style you do but sizes up to 10cm in diameter would be perfect. There are lots of free and simple patterns online for inspiration."

A collection point has been set up at Warwick Flats on Granby Drive. Simply pop them through the door or post them to The Friendly Bench Poppies, Warwick Flats, Granby Drive, Bottesford, Nottingham, NG13 0BU

Poppies need to be ready by November 3.

The Friendly Bench was originally set up in Bottesford in 2018 to reconnect people to their communities and tackle social isolation and loneliness.

The mini-community garden comes with integrated seating and sensory planting enabling people to meet, chat, connect, build friendships and create a sense of belonging.

To find out more, visit their Facebook page at Friendly Bench Bottesford Community Group.