Appeal for used aluminium cans to be made in hospital helipads

A charity is appealing for donations of empty aluminium cans which will be made into helipads for local hospitals.

Helipads for Hospitals are collecting the used cans.

It is a long term project but the charity has already collected 25 per cent of the aluminium needed to make the first helipad. After being collected, the empty cans are transported to HMP Stocken where they are crushed to form one cubic meter cubes and stockpiled.

John Nowell collects used cans from Will Allen at Allington Village Stores. (21717179)

They will then be smelted and the resultant aluminium will be used to make sections which in turn will be assembled to make a helicopter landing pad.

Founder John Nowell said: “We are working hard to raise funds to establish a ‘Big Red Recycling Bin’ in Grantham to make it easy for residents to deposit their cans and to make it efficient for us to collect them”.

Grantham Kesteven Rotary Club and the Inner Wheel Club of Grantham are getting behind the campaign. Allington Village Stores has already collected hundreds of cans after agreeing to be a collection point.

Priory Ruskin Academy are also collecting cans and are planning on having a collecting bin in the canteen.