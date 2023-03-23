People are being asked to take part in a litter pick as part of the Great British Spring Clean.

Reconnecting Grantham, a partnership project between the National Trust and Woodland Trust, are holding the community litter pick at Londonthorpe Woods.

Together with Keep Britain Tidy and Grantham RiverCare, the team is inviting anyone interested in taking part to join in on Saturday, April 1, from 10am to 12pm.

A litter pick will take place at Londonthorpe Woods on Saturday, April 1. (63140808)

You can also discover more about becoming a litter picking volunteer for the Reconnecting Grantham project and help the team to keep Londonthorpe and Bellmount woods looking their best.

Bellmount and Londonthorpe Woods once formed part of the 17th Century Brownlow Estate around Belton House, but over time this historic landscape has become fragmented.

The Woodland Trust and National Trust are looking to reconnect the two sites and engage the people of Grantham in their future.

Charlotte Beaver, senior volunteering and community officer at Belton House, said: “It’s great to be partnering with Keep Britain Tidy and Grantham RiverCare on this event at Londonthorpe.

"We want to create a group of litter pickers to help care and look after our historic site at Londonthorpe and Bellmount. Come along to the event on Saturday, April 1, grab a picker, and learn more about the Reconnecting Grantham project too!”

The litter pick will start at the Londonthorpe Woods car park at 10am. Everything is provided, but volunteers are advised to wear sturdy shoes and gloves.