Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Grantham yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Augustin Retail Park, Sankt Augustin Way, at 3.30pm following the collision involving the boy who was a pedestrian and a red VW Fox car.

The boy was taken to Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham, with injuries described as serious.

Police news

The road was closed for several hours before it was reopened around 6.40pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage and they should call 101 or email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting inc 264/30."